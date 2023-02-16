Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 167996 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 195950 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 193,050 Rs 176,962 Rs 168,919 Rs 144,788 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 165,509 Rs 151,716 Rs 144,821 Rs 124,132 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,551 Rs 15,172 Rs 14,482 Rs 12,413 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 469,212 Rs 430,109 Rs 410,561 Rs 351,909

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.