Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in ‘Babylicious’ is out

The first song ‘GhazabKurriye’ from SyraShahroze and ShahrozeSabzwari’s upcoming film Babylicious has been released officially on YouTube.

The former couple signed the film Babylicious while they were still a couple. However, they later went through a divorce, and the world was hit by a pandemic, which delayed the release of the film for quite some time.

But now, the film is finally ready to hit the screens, and the lead actors have reunited for promotions, even giving a detailed interview together. Originally scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, the film’s release has been pushed back to Eid ulAdha, with a steady stream of promotional material and songs being released in the meantime.

The first dance number from the film has just been released, and it’s already making waves. Yousuf not only looks stunning in her orange lehenga, but her dance moves and choreography are also breathtaking.

The set exudes traditional grandeur with its floral decorations, making it the perfect venue for a big and festive mehendi celebration. As the embrace scene comes to an end, the setting transitions to what appears to be a groom’s arrival at the wedding house. He is dressed in a blue kurta shalwar and an ivory shawl, adding a touch of elegance to the scene.

The song is a complete mehendi number, featuring classic twirls, thumkas, and the timeless ShakarWandaan Re dance step. Syra’s impressive dance moves are sure to leave a lasting impression, and it’s safe to say that this fun, groovy track will be a staple at wedding functions and engagement parties. The dance sequence has been beautifully executed, with perfect shots, wide angles, and close-ups that capture the couple’s deep love for each other. The makers have truly outdone themselves with this delightful song.

The Sinf-e-Ahan actress also shared her excitement about the song’s release on her Instagram account, making the announcement to her followers.