Karan clears air on signing three-film contract with Sidharth & Kiara

According to reports doing the rounds on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film contract with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Fans of the newlyweds were excited and the media was abuzz to see the reel-to-real couple romance together on screen. Earlier, KJo’s Dharma Productions cast the couple in the celebrated war drama, Shershaah. The movie brought them close in personal life and their performance in the film had drawn critical acclaim. However, when Karan Johar was approached, he refused all such claims.

Reacting to the media’s question on whether the filmmaker signed a three-film contract with the couple, Karan Johar replied, “Not at all.” This clear message settles all rumors about the claim. A source close to Dharma Productions also dismissed such rumors and stated that Sidharth and Kiara are so close to Karan that they do not need to sign a contract. He added, “The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now? All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The Shershaah co-stars got married in an grand wedding ceremony amidst their close friends and family. The filmmaker Karan Johar was present throughout the wedding. After the wedding, Karan shared a note penning his feelings about the newlyweds. Sharing a gorgeous wedding picture, Karan recalled the time he met Sidharth for the first time.

He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong, and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…”