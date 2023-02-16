Hania sets temperature soaring with new pool pictures

Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress known for being effortlessly effervescent, has raised the bar with her new daring Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

The Ishqiya star makes the internet go crazy with her bold look in bright red attire designed by none other than HSY, and it’s the perfect outfit to catch everyone’s attention on Valentine’s Day.

The 26-year-old set Instagram ablaze with her daring look, posting a slew of photos of herself standing in a pool wearing HSY. The actor was photographed wearing heavy jewelry with her red blazer and a dab of red lipstick.

Many of her fans were amazed by her rare look, it however put the fashion police on immediate alert who trolled her. Despite the trolling, Hania is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style.

Aamir has been riding high on the success of her current drama serial MujhePyaar Hua Tha. She also raked accolades for her performance in the drama serial Mere Humsafar.