Rupee recovers Rs 1.96 against dollar

Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 265.38, against the previous day’s closing of Rs 267.34. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 266.5 and Rs 269 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.80 and closed at Rs 284.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 286.99. The Japanese Yen lost four paisa to close at Rs1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 320.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs 324.80. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 53 paisa each to close at Rs 72.25 and Rs 70.72 respectively.