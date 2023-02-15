IG Punjab directs police units to carry out joint target hunting missions

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the officers and officials posted at the border posts are the Mujahideen of the nation who are fighting on the front line against terrorists and anti-social elements. IG Punjab said that thanks to these brave soldiers of Punjab Police by which we and citizens sleep peacefully in their homes, so the services of these brave soldiers are priceless. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the retreat of the terrorists who attacked the Makarwal Mianwali police station is not only the success of the Punjab Police but also the success of the entire nation, which has given a clear message to the terrorists that the policemen are alert and ready at all times to protect their citizens. . He said that the passion, bravery and sense of duty of Mianwali police Ghazis is an example to be emulated for the entire force, which has been appreciated at all national and public places. IG Punjab encouraged the officials posted at the border posts and said, “Promise me that you repulse the terrorist attacks and will not let them go back alive.”. He said that as many heads of terrorists you will give to me, the bigger rewards await you.

IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel posted at border check posts, guarding foreign nationals and sensitive places are our pride and precious asset of the nation, and all possible steps will be taken to encourage them. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the units including Police, CTD, Special Branch, PHP, SPU should complete the mission of hunting the target by obtaining secret information in advance. IG Punjab emphasized that the system of obtaining secret information in advance should be made more efficient along with the performance of duties by being on high alert. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible resources including modern weapons, snipers, lights and internet are being ensured at the border check posts so that the officials can perform their duties in a better environment. He expressed these views today while encouraging the officials posted at the border check posts of the province at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab said that to appreciate the services of the personnel posted at the border check posts, they have been invited to the Central Police Office as heroes today and the purpose of calling them is to review various issues to strengthen the working, including comprehensive intelligence and creating a network of speedy transmission of information and other countermeasures are to be formulated.

IG Punjab said that I often talk to the officials posted at the border check posts through telephone calls to keep their morale high. He said that in the recent wave of terrorism, the role of checkpoints and riverine check posts in border districts is of special importance, so the officers and personnel posted at these checkpoints should be more diligent, enthusiastic and alert to perform their duties and spare no effort to keep province as well as country safe. On this occasion, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi along with other officers were also present.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is conducting a grand operation in all districts of the province to arrest proclaimed offender inside the country and abroad. The first big success has been achieved by police team after arresting proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad. According to the details, the Punjab Police Gujranwala team has arrested Ali Husnain and Muhammad Waheed Niaz from Dubai with the help of Interpol and the police team has taken both the dangerous accused from Dubai and reached Pakistan. A case is registered against accused Ali Husnain in police station Alipur Chatta Gujranwala under the provisions of murder and other provisions, while against accused Muhammad Waheed Niaz under serious provisions including murder and attempt to murder, cases are registered in police station City Borewala district Vehari. After committing the crimes, they fled abroad and were arrested with the help of Interpol.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is personally supervising this operation to make crackdown against proclaimed offenders more effective and faster. Police officers across the province are working day and night to arrest the proclaimed offenders as soon as possible by contacting the plaintiffs of the cases and sharing information. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed all the RPOs, DPOs that the priority of the police should be to arrest the enemies of public life and property and the social miscreants who have escaped by committing crimes. In this regard, they should speed up the crackdown under personal supervision and send progress reports regularly to the Central Police Office.