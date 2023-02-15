CKD claims 2.4m lives per year worldwide: expert

Unaware of being a victim of the chronic kidney disease (CKD) for the last three years, Alam Khan (45) was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) by his brothers after complaining about severe pain in his right kidney. The hospital’s staffers immediately put him on the stretcher and rushed to CT scan and ultrasound laboratories for radiology tests on the advise of doctors. “My brother was complaining about pain in right kidney for the last three years that was turned severe the other day, forcing us to immediately shift him to LRH,” said Sajid Khan, the elder brother of the patient while talking to APP on Wednesday.