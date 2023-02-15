Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: minister

A meeting was held at the Alhamra Arts Council under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, in which it was decided to celebrate the Punjab Cultural Day on March 14 in a grand manner. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi gave a briefing regarding arrangements of Punjab Cultural Day. Provincial Minister Amir Mir said that various events will be organized on Punjab Culture Day to highlight the culture of of the province. Lahore Arts Council will organize drum performances, camel dance, horse dance, folk singing and other cultural events. A craft bazaar and regional food stalls will also be set up to highlight the Punjabi culture. He said that Bhangra performance, folk music and other programs will be organized in indoor activities. Minister said that Punjab is the center of culture and tradition. It is very important to organize cultural activities to promote the culture of the biggest province of Pakistan. Department of Information and Culture will play a full role to decorate the culture of Punjab with the pleasant colors of spring season, he added.