Naqvi abolishes burial charges for indigent persons in model graveyards

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has abolished the burial charges of ten thousand rupees for indigent persons in model graveyards while chairing a meeting to review issues of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority at his office.

The meeting agreed to promptly operationalize model graveyards throughout Punjab. The chief minister directed the completion of model graveyard projects in Kahna Nau spanning over 825 kanal, Ahlu Kacha Road covering 98 kanal, Raiwind Road expanding to 127 kanal, and Sua Asal spanning over 276 kanal in the provincial metropolis. The graveyards would be equipped with facilities such as boundary walls, ablution points, and obsequies. Furthermore, the CM ordered a survey, cleaning, and the removal of encroachments in all cemeteries within the city.

Minister Information Amir Mir, Minister Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad, secretaries of information and local government departments, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG PSKA, DGPR and others attended the meeting.

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi special arrangements for the PSL security have been made and live monitoring of the matches being played in Multan is being made by the Safe City Authority in Lahore. Caretaker CM directed to make surveillance of Multan and Rawalpindi matches through Safe City Authority in Lahore. All the cameras of Multan and Rawalpindi have been linked with the Safe City Authority in Lahore through the latest network and central monitoring of PSL security is being done. The monitoring of PSL routes of the three districts is being done on the digital wall of Safe City Authority Lahore. Surveillance and monitoring is being done through digital cameras regarding routes of players and spectators along with all areas surrounding the hotel and the stadium.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has received the inquiry report of the tragic incident that occurred in the Nankana Sahib district. The inquiry was conducted by a three-member committee, led by Addl IG Zulfiqar Hameed, with two DIGs also included in the team. The CM has decided to immediately remove DPO Nankana Sahib from the post in light of the inquiry report. According to the sources, action would also be taken against other responsible persons in the light of the inquiry report and the caretaker chief minister has directed to use all resources to complete the trial as soon as possible.