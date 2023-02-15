KP governor urges students to implement research work for development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday urged the students of higher educational institutions to implement their research work and experiences in the respective field for the socioeconomic development of the country. Addressing the third convocation of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) as a special guest, he said that the only way to steer the country out of the quagmire of problems is by using the findings of new research in practical life to get optimal results.

The governor said that the youth were the future of the country as they would become part of different segments of society and serve at very important posts after joining the practical life, adding that they should pass on their today’s achievements to the next generation for development and prosperity of the country. He urged students to take benefit of new facilities and modern technologies at their institutions and come up with new ideas and innovations in their respective fields to eliminate poverty, unemployment, and other issues in the country.

Later, the governor presented gold medals to 62 students who achieved prominent academic positions in examinations and degrees of MPhil, Ph.D., Master, and Bachelor to 370 students. On the occasion, the governor remembered the martyrs of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and the Peshawar Police line blast and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

Vice Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Tahir Irfan, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Islam, former Member of Provincial Assembly Aurangzeb Nalotha, Abbottabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Abdul Rasheed Khan, faculty members of the university, students and their parents participated in the convocation. Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the students, teachers, and parents and emphasized upon teachers to transfer their knowledge to students rather than relying on the syllabus.