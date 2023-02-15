Greed, Vanity, Gluttony and Apathy

A low end international food chain recently made record creating sales on its first day of operation in Pakistan. The queues to drink expensive coffee were long.

Meanwhile, in other areas, the poor were queuing up to receive flour bags for the government subsidized rate of Rupees 1000. This queue needed food for survival.

Pictures surfaced on social media, showing equally long queues of both groups. The merry rich and the miserable poor in side by side pictures, showcased apathy more than inequality.

A certain user posted this comparison on Facebook and tried to prick the conscience of people with moral preaching. He was mobbed by the privileged. They defended their consumer lifestyle by saying that they had the right to do whatever they want with their money. Some justified it by saying that those who spend their money on expensive coffee from international chains also give in charity, therefore they had fulfilled any moral obligation and were free to indulge.

After the five daily prayers, charity is stressed most often in the Quran. In addition, extravagance or Israaf is forbidden in Islam.

“And those who, when they spend, are neither extravagant nor miserly” (Quran 25:67)

“Surely squanderers are brothers of Satan (Shaitan)” (Quran 17:27)

“And eat and drink without going to excesses. For Allah does not like those who go to excess.” (Quran 7:31)

In Pakistan tele-muftis, social media muftis, celebrities-turned-preachers and social media Islamic preachers make no effort to hide an extravagant lifestyle.

A certain singer-turned-preacher lost all his wealth, after giving up singing. Desperate to hold on to his lifestyle, he pioneered the industry of Israaf or extravagance in clothing, with his clothing and lifestyle brand. He also continued singing, and his Naats or devotional songs for the prophet became hits. Naats are Bidat or religious innovation, and according to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) every innovation leads to hellfire. (Sahih Muslim 867)

Such deviant practices by those sporting beards and preaching Islam, allow them to sustain an extravagant consumer lifestyle and retain their fame, while making it appear religiously approved. They are seen driving SUVs, wearing expensive clothing and consuming delicacies in their opulent homes.

Such celebrity preachers provide the same justification as those who queued up to buy overpriced coffee. They say that they are spending because Allah has enriched them and provided them the means and that they have already fulfilled their moral and religious obligations.

Those who preach the religion hold a greater responsibility due to being perceived as a religious authority. When they misguide the masses this way, they take upon themselves the sins of the hordes who follow them.

The Prophet (pbuh) did not own thoroughbred Arabian horses, which was the luxurious transport of the day then. He slept on a stiff and uncomfortable bed made with date palm. He rarely ate meat and survived on dates. It was not unusual for him to have nothing to eat. Caliph Umar bin Khattab too lived an ascetic lifestyle. He arrived in Jerusalem-after the holy city had been conquered by the Muslims- wearing a patched dress and sharing a ride on a lone camel with his servant. When he arrived at the city’s main gate, it was his servant’s turn to ride, and the mighty ruler Umar bin Khattab was walking on foot.

Caliph Umar bin Khattab’s fame preceded him. The ArchBishop Sophronius had refused to surrender to anyone but the Caliph, as he probably desired to see this ruler whose armies had overrun the Persian and Roman empires. He was taken aback by the humble sight of the caliph, since he himself was dressed in silk and gold.

Before he had embarked on this trip, and Caliph Umar bin Khattab was still in Medina, someone had advised him to wear luxurious robes befitting a Caliph. He had replied that he derived his strength and status from his faith in Islam, and not from his attire.

In the past few years I have traveled across the northern areas of Pakistan and seen firsthand how progress is now equated with a consumer lifestyle. The presence of food chains and clothing brands bolsters the image of a city and locals term it as development. Cities where billboards have not arrived and food chains are not present, television advertisements and social media posts have made them covetous and eager to partake in the consumer lifestyle.

Sadly, in far flung areas where schools and health facilities have not reached, chips, biscuits and candy from international franchises are readily available.

Greed has overtaken the country. Morals, ethics, scruples and principles are rarely seen. Everyone wants a share of the consumer lifestyle pie. This has led a majority to earn unlawful money. Having money to support a consumer lifestyle is now the life mission of almost the entire nation.

The United States of America pursued consumerism as a policy objective after the second world war to spearhead economic growth. This led to profound socio-economic change, when in the 1960’s the newfound prosperity led to the counterculture hippie movement. The next wave of change came from social media in the 2000’s. Today we live in a world where the American consumer culture has spread to the globe.

Economic inequality is God’s plan, as a means of testing humans since we came to the earth to be tested. Allah states in the Quran.

“But is it they who distribute thy Sustainer’s grace? [Nay, as] it is We who distribute their means of livelihood among them in the life of this world, and raise some of them by degrees above others, to the end that they might avail themselves of one another’s help – [so, too, it is We who bestow gifts of the spirit upon whomever We will]: and this thy Sustainer’s grace is better than all [the worldly wealth] that they may amass.” (43:32)

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Caliph Umar bin Khattab and the righteous companions of the prophet valued the gift of the spirit, over and above material wealth. They set the benchmark for Muslims to follow.

Allah then enlightens humanity why economic and social equality is not in line with God’s plan. It is simply because it is almost a “law of nature” that whenever humans are exposed to the prospect of great wealth, they lose sight of all moral and spiritual considerations and become utterly selfish, greedy and ruthless.

“And were it not that [with the prospect of boundless riches before them] all people would become one [evil] community, We might indeed have provided for those who [now] deny the Most Gracious roofs of silver for their houses, and [silver] stairways whereon to ascend and [silver] doors for their houses, and [silver] couches whereon to recline and gold [beyond count]. Yet all this would have been nothing but a [brief] enjoyment of life in this world – whereas [happiness in] the life to come awaits the God-conscious with thy Sustainer.” (43:33-35).

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. She can be reached at aliya1924@gmail.com