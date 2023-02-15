Kartik Aaryan reveals why he takes a ‘gut call’ while choosing films

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Kartik is set to release his ambitious project Shehzada this week and is currently busy with the final round of promotions for the film. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with ETimes, the actor opened up about his process of choosing films. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he always takes a ‘gut call’ when it comes to choosing films. He also added that there is no ‘secret formula’ to success, even though the back-to-back successes feel unreal. In his chat with ETimes, the popular star stated: “It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience.” Notably, out of the last seven releases of Kartik Aaryan, 6 films had emerged as commercially profitable ventures and even blockbusters.

Well, the actor’s last theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 played a major role in reviving the pandemic-struck Bollywood to a great extent with its exceptional run at the theatres. The blockbuster project, which was headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, emerged as the first post-pandemic blocbuster from the Hindi film industry. Later, the young star showcased his versatility and range as an actor with the acclaimed OTT film, Freddy.

The young star is playing the lead role in Shehzada, which is the official remake of the Allu Arjun-starring Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Kriti Sanon is playing the female lead in the much-awaited film, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, and others in supporting roles.

Kartik will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha, which features him and Kiara Advani in the titular roles. He is roped in to play the lead role in the much-awaited third installment in the Aashiqui franchise, which has been titled Aashiqui 3. The actor is also teaming up with hitmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming sports drama.