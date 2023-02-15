Taylor Swift becomes highest-paid female artist of 2022

Taylor Swift has been named the highest paid female entertainer in the world as she has earned a whopping $92 million in 2022, according to a new report from Forbes. Swift, 33, is also the only woman to make it to the 10 top-earning entertainers in the world. She has secured 9th spot on the list behind Tyler Perry, Brad Pitt, the Rolling Stones and other Hollywood stars. Following the massive success of Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights – released in October 2022 – Swift made history by being the first performer to have ten songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, the report also stated that Swift earned the majority of her $92 million in earnings from music she had recorded in previous years. An estimated 70% of Swift’s came from her past library, including royalties from album sales and streaming. Swift won the 2023 Grammy Award for best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film.