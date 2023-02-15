‘Fill prison movement’ if polls not announced

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a warning that it will launch a “Jail Bahro” movement if the election schedule for the Punjab Assembly is not immediately announced, a private TV channel reported. PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday, demanded that the election date be given, saying that otherwise they would take all possible steps to defend the Constitution. Umar was joined by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar. They claimed that the coalition government was running away from elections and violating the Constitution to avoid facing PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the polls.They said that legal experts have conveyed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) could be arrested and face harsh punishment for not fulfilling his constitutional duty.

Umar criticised the ECP for not announcing the election date after the LHC ordered elections in Punjab Assembly within 90 days. He accused the coalition government of avoiding elections to prevent PTI’s Imran Khan from returning to power.

Umar said four days have passed since the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave a decision on the elections of Punjab Assembly. He pointed out that after four days the ECP held a meeting with the Punjab governor but it ended without giving a date. “The whole nation was witnessing that the coalition government was running away from elections; the imported rulers and their allies were making all efforts by violating the Constitution to ensure that they do not face PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the polls,” he claimed. Speaking on this occasion, Fawad Chaudhry accused PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz of running a campaign against the judiciary on social media. “It was noted that the social media handles involved in praising the ECP were also seen ridiculing the superior courts”. “It seems that Maryam Nawaz was leading this campaign,” he alleged.

He was of the firm view that a deliberate attempt was being made (by the rulers) to target the judiciary after seeing a threat to their NROs (amnesty) from the superior courts. “The judiciary was being pressured to change its stance,” he added. Fawad observed that the country was facing a constitutional crisis right now after the ECP’s reluctance to hold elections in stipulated time and the court’s orders relating to human rights violations were not being followed by the government. He reminded the judiciary that its only job was to protect the rights of people and it should not remain silent on these matters. Fawad also demanded legal action against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Governors of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for not holding the elections. He also requested President Arif Alvi to initiate a constitutional process against the governors for blatantly violating the Constitution.