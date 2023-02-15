DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan today: FO

Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Pakistan for two days from today (Wednesday). During his two-day visit, DG IAEA will hold high level meetings and undertake visits to different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry and power generation, Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The visit will provide an opportunity to Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country, the statement added. Pakistan is a founding Member of the Agency since 1957 and enjoys longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the IAEA.