NA speaker advocates formation of Pak-Ivory Coast Parliamentary Friendship Group

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said the establishment of Pak-Ivory Coast Parliamentary Friendship Group would help parliamentarians of both countries to benefit from each other’s experiences.

Talking to a Parliamentary delegation of Ivory Coast headed by National Assembly President Adama Bictogo, he said the promotion of parliamentary relations between the two countries was indispensable. The visit would also help bring Pakistan and the people of the Ivory Coast closer. Later, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and the Ivory Coast.

The speaker discussed matters of mutual interest with the visiting delegation, saying that Ivory Coast was an important country and Pakistan was keen to promote bilateral relations with it. Pakistan was also an agricultural country like Ivory Coast and the visit would help deepen bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation on trade and investment. The President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast appreciated the comments of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding the Ivory Coast, adding they were delighted to visit Pakistan as the delegation has received immense love and sincerity from hardworking Pakistani people.

He said fostering parliamentary relations was of utmost importance and the establishment of a friendship group between Pakistan and the Ivory Coast would be an important development. He said they would never forget the warm welcome and love upon arrival in Pakistan. Ivory Coast wanted to further expand bilateral relations with Pakistan, he said. The President of Ivory Coast’s National Assembly invited National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to visit Ivory Coast with a parliamentary delegation. The National Assembly President also penned down his comments in the book kept for guests in the National Assembly of Pakistan.