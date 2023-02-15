Protecting the Front Door

When a deadly wave of terrorism began to make itself felt in the north-western border areas, the state responded with a shameful ambivalence. When ordinary civilians stepped out of their houses to protest against the influx of weaponised, war-hardened militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we heard some more hushed-hushed cliches. But, now when those whose thirst for our blood remains perpetually unsatiated have cemented their strongholds in all nooks and crannies as they walk among us, looking just like us yet conspiring to destroy us all, Islamabad’s confusion regarding the use of carrot or a stick speaks volumes about our misplaces priorities. That Counter Terrorism Department claims to have repulsed yet another attack in North Waziristan on the heels of a successful operation across Punjab shows their resolve regarding an all-out clearance. Yet, there is only so much our security professionals can do–no matter how dedicatedly and courageously they may stand in the line of fire. There would have been nothing wrong in the government’s plans to send a high-level delegation to Kabul to win the Afghan interim setup over if the agenda did not include a possible resumption of peace talks. Last month, in the midst of the most heart-wrenching killing spree since 2018, interior minister Rana Sanaullah very confidently sat in front of cameras and offered an olive branch to the same terrorists, his colleagues had made plans to target in pre-emptive action. Not surprisingly, Pakistan has not yet had enough backstabbing from militancy that uses negotiation windows to gather strength and raise a far more ferocious force. What can ensure they would not go back on their word one more time? With as many as 134 people lost in just one month the murderous eyes set on our frontline officers and the audacity to threaten top-most politicians, what more would the government need for their message to go across the table? For now, the rest of the world is standing in our corner as Washington, Riyadh and Beijing have already started sending vibes and support. May it be assistance in developing the security framework or pushing Kabul to realise the gravity of the situation, Pakistan still has a few friends it can count but unless we don’t take a deep look within and find the willpower to guard our front door, their words alone can do no wonders. At the end of the day, it is Islamabad’s responsibility to secure the lives and livelihoods of all that stand under its flag. Others may send us good wishes but the battle is ours (and only ours) to fight. *