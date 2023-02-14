Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah gets bail in video leaks case

Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, was granted bail by the Sindh High Court on Tuesday in connection with the dissemination of indecent recordings of the PTI politician on social media.

The court deferred its decision today on Dania’s bail application after he was arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran.

After being denied release by the lower court, Shah petitioned the Sindh High Court to end her judicial custody, claiming that no evidence was found against her. The court granted her petition and ordered her to post surety bonds in the amount of Rs 200,000.

In the previous hearing, the prosecutor of the apex investigation agency accused Dania of filming the indecent clip and sharing on social media.

Dania’s counsel however maintained that the allegations made by the prosecutor were baseless, adding that Aamir Liaquat Hussain never launched any complaints to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the objectionable video’s in his life.