US Restaurant bans children under the age of 10

An Italian restaurant in New Jersey, United States, has banned children under the age of 10 from dining at the establishment. Read on to know more about it. Eating out at a restaurant with our family is something that we all look forward to. The sheer excitement of trying out new foods or cuisines is what makes this entire experience truly fun and memorable. Not only this but eating out at a restaurant with your loved ones also provides an opportunity for bonding and quality time, as well as a much-needed break from the routine of cooking at home. But how would you react if your kids were not allowed to enter a particular restaurant? Recently, an Italian restaurant in New Jersey, United States, has banned children under the age of 10 from dining at the establishment. Internet users have expressed varying opinions regarding this decision. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a popular Italian restaurant in US’ New Jersey took to Facebook to announce its decision. Trying to explain the reason behind this decision, the restaurant said, “We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s.