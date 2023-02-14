PSL-8 begins with glittering and colourful opening ceremony in Multan

MULTAN: The Pakistan Super League-8 (PSL) commences at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan with a glittering, colourful and star-studded opening ceremony on Monday evening. The ceremony, which began with a half-hour delay, saw singer Aima Baig – clad in an ethereal white gown – first performing the national anthem. Speaking at the ceremony, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organising the tournament for the eighth time. “This is a historic first in terms of having the inaugurating match in Multan this evening,” he said. “PSL has moved from strength to strength. All the stakeholders have put in a concerted effort to make this a success.” PCB chairman Najam Sethi showed off the massive replica of this year’s trophy adorning the stage. “Next year we will go to Quetta and Peshawar,” he vowed, adding that the PSL had given many assets to the country and become a source of happiness for the nation. Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig then took to the stage for their performance, getting the crowd roaring. The performance was followed by Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill performing this year’s official anthem ‘Sab Sitarey Humaray’. The ceremony concluded with a large fireworks display. Into its eighth season, the Pakistan Super League is set to operate at its maximum potential. For the first time since its inaugural edition in 2016, the country’s flagship franchise T20 tournament will be held across four home venues. The previous edition of the PSL was also held in Pakistan in its entirety but all matches were conducted across Karachi and Lahore only. This year, in addition to the two metropolises, Multan and Rawalpindi will also be in the fray, which would mean four of the six sides in Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will enjoy home advantage. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, will have to do without the backing of home supporters.