England’s spin trio combine to down Ireland

PAARL: England made it two wins from two in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 thanks to a sublime showing from their spinners in a four-wicket victory over Ireland on Monday. The trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean were all on song, combining for eight wickets between them as Ireland stumbled from 80 for two to 105 all out. England required just 14.2 overs to knock off the total, with Alice Capsey doing the heavy lifting as her quickfire 51 ensured her side’s unbeaten start to the tournament continued. England’s toughest test yet arrives on Saturday when they face India, while Ireland have a quick turnaround and face Pakistan on Wednesday.

Brief scores

England beat Ireland at Boland Park, Paarl by four wickets

Ireland 105 all out in 18.2 overs (Gaby Lewis 36, Orla Prendergast 17; Sophie Ecclestone 3/13, Sarah Glenn 3/19) vs England 107/6 in 14.2 overs (Alice Capsey 51, Heather Knight 14; Cara Murray 3/15, Orla Prendergast 1/13)

Player of the Match: Alice Capsey (England).