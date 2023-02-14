Wu becomes first Chinese man to win ATP title with Dallas triumph

DALLAS: Wu Yibing became the first man from China to win an ATP title on Sunday as he held off home hero John Isner 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 7-6(12) in a thrilling final to claim the Dallas Open. China’s men have barely made an impression in tennis’s elite circuit but 23-year-old Wu’s breakthrough could inspire generations to come in the East Asian nation. Before this week, no Chinese man had ever reached a tour-level final in the professional era or defeated a top 10 opponent. Wu, from the eastern city of Hangzhou, has done both, having upset American world number eight Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals in Dallas. “I made history here for my country and for my home,” said Wu at the trophy ceremony. “I’m very proud of myself and especially thanks to all the fans and my team who came here to support. I couldn’t do this without any of you guys.” Against Isner, a hardened tour professional with 16 titles and one of the game’s most feared serves, Wu had to earn the right to create history.