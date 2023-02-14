IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid’s bail case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices on respondents in a post-arrest bail petition of Awami Muslim League’s (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the IHC heard the bail plea of Sheikh Rashid. Earlier, a lower court had dismissed his bail petition.

Petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja prayed to the court to approve the bail of his client as he was an old man. He also requested the court to fix the next hearing at an early date.

The court issued notices to the respondents and sought their answers till February 16.

The Aabpara Police of Islamabad had arrested Sheikh Rashid Ahmed after registering a first information report against him for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to murder PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Sheikh Rashid threatened the police personnel and stated that he would not spare them, according to the FIR.

The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan, charging Sheikh Rashid with interfering in official affairs and resisting his arrest. The FIR states that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Besides the former minister, his two employees have also been implicated in the case.

The FIR stated that when the police arrived at Sheikh Rashid’s residence, he came out with his armed servants and resisted police efforts while threatening them. The minister was told that he was booked under three sections of the Pakistan Penal Code – 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), read the FIR.

After that, he started resisting and interfering in the official affairs of the police, while threatening them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Abusing the policemen, Sheikh Rashid said he had been a minister several times and that he would not spare them, read the FIR. Hence, he committed an offence under Section 506ii (threatening to cause death or grievous hurt], 353 [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 186 [Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions].

An FIR was also registered against Sheikh Rashid for using “filthy” language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at the Mochko Police Station in Karachi. The case was filed under four sections of the PPC – including 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).