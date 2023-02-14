Financial vows fuel calls for Balochistan Assembly dissolution

Balochistan Finance Minister Zamurk Khan said on Monday that he delivered a message of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo to the federal government stating he would dissolve the assembly if the province’s financial vows were not addressed.

Speaking at the assembly floor, he said if the government did not grant the province its share earmarked in the National Finance Commission (NFC), it would impact the Stabilisation and Development Programme (SDP).

“The federal government did not consider Balochistan’s financial vows while striking negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he claimed.

“We needed to unite for our rights,” he said, and then “we would see how our demands were not met.”

He said other provinces were taking advantage of the resources produced in Balochistan. “We want authority over resources, and the federal government should give 25pc gas subsidy to Balochistan,” he added. Balochistan did not receive a penny, he said, from the flood-relief aid announced by the government. He asked how a salaried person would live his life under these circumstances.