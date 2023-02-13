Radio Pakistan recalls King Faisal’s visit on ‘World Radio Day’

Radio Pakistan on Monday recalled Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz’s visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi made in May 1955 by sharing his pictures on its official social media account Twitter handle on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also cherished the beautiful memories of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz who paid a historical visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi in the mid-fifties. https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1625049619271938048?s=48&t=mG4RLt8S_Z7kILxohyWB4Q

World Radio Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan and the theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day, marked on 13th February 2023, is “Radio and Peace”. In reporting and informing the general public, radio stations shape public opinion and frame a narrative that can influence domestic and international situations and decision-making processes. On World Radio Day 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highlighted independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peace-building. That is the reason why support for independent radio has to be viewed as an integral part of peace and stability.