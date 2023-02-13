Elections to be held as per ECP directions: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the incumbent government was entrusted with the prime responsibility of free and fair elections in the province and they were adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The elections would be held whenever the ECP would direct us about it.

While talking with the reporters at his office on Monday, the CM asserted that the government was striving to improve the quality of life of the common man. It was a priority to improve something in every sector, he added. While committing to address the challenges faced by journalists, he pledged to take every necessary action to support the media community.

The CM disclosed that work has started on the Ramadan package to give relief to the common man and assured that the people would be given maximum relief through it. He stated that the trial of the accused persons involved in the Warburton incident would be completed soon. The cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority were being rectified along with enhancing the institutional capacity of CTD, he mentioned.

Additionally, the Punjab government was providing wheat at a cost of Rs.2300 per maund, but this rate was under review to offer a fair price. The wheat procurement drive requires the purchase of wheat worth 575 billion rupees, and only honest officials would be assigned to oversee the task, he concluded.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary information, DGPR and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary. They laid a floral wreath on the grave of Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and offered fateha for him.

In his tribute, Mohsin Naqvi honored the bravery and sacrifice of the police martyrs, saying that they have laid down their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast would always be remembered as they have written a story of bravery by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause. He concluded by saying that police martyrs would forever remain alive in the hearts of the people.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of the veteran actor, director, and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a statement released on Monday, the CM conveyed his sincere condolences to the grieving family, acknowledging Zia Mohyeddin’s versatility as an artist. He praised Zia Mohyeddin for his hard work and dedication, which earned him recognition in multiple areas of art. The CM noted that Zia Mohyeddin set a high standard for others to follow and that his death represents a significant loss for the arts and culture community.

He prayed for the departed soul of Zia Mohyeddin to rest in peace and for the bereaved family to have the strength to endure this difficult time with equanimity.

Caretaker Provincial mlMinister for Information and Culture Amir Mir expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of well-known director, actor, TV host Zia Mohiuddin. Amir Mir paid tribute to him for his literary services. He said that Zia Mohiuddin was the best host, actor, director, producer and voice over artist and he played a role in the promotion of comic prose writing. May Allah raise the ranks of Zia Mohiuddin and grant patience to the bereaved family.