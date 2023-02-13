Police Executive Board okays status of posting in PC equal to field

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presided over the meeting of the Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Establishment, CTD, Special Branch, Investigation, Welfare and Finance, Operations, Logistics and Procurement participated in it. Heads of all units and departments and RPOs, DPOs participated through video link. In the Police Executive Board, the Punjab Constabulary’s postings were approved as field postings. IG Punjab said that any officer or official who goes to Punjab Constabulary on deputation will be considered as field service during this period. In the meeting, it was approved to increase the time limit for filing an appeal against the punishment received by the officers and officials from one month to 3 months, while in this regard, the time for filing the appeal will start on receipt of show cause notice to concerned Police official. The Executive Board also decided to restore the weightage of CC one, two and three along with the punishments which will directly benefit the police employees.

In the meeting, the issue of appointment of DSPs in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was discussed, on which the Police Executive Board approved setting a limit of 55 years for the appointment of DSPs in the CTD, while the appointment will be for two years. IG Punjab said that the appointment of DSP above 55 years of age will be subject to the approval of Additional IG CTD while the NOC of Additional IG CTD will also be mandatory for the appointment of DSPs in CTD. It has been decided that all funds related to the welfare and financial assistance of all police personnel, martyrs and Ghazis will be paid through online, thereby eliminating obstacles, especially delays in transparent and direct transfer of funds to the force and their families. In the Executive Board Session the pending summaries of various branches and their progress were discussed, on which the IG Punjab directed that the proposals and recommendations presented by the officers should be compiled and submitted for approval in the next meeting. IG Punjab directed all the officers to complete the summaries related to their branches with effective follow-up so that the decision making process can be done on them as soon as possible. All the officers present in the meeting presented their suggestions and recommendations regarding the issues under discussion. In the police executive board meeting, Fatiha was also recited for the martyrs of Charing Cross Mall Road, February 13 martyrs including DIG Captain (Rtd) Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Mahmood Gondal and other martyrs. All Additional IGs, DIGs, Heads of Units and other officers participated in the meeting while all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

Meanwhile, DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig in his message to media representatives said that on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, 24/7 service of driving testing service in six major cities of the province for the convenience of citizens and issuance of driving license has been launched. By this service, citizens can now take the test to obtain the driving license at any time within 24 hours. DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said that driving test centers will be remain open 24/7 in the six major cities of the province, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sialkot, where citizens can come to take the test at any time according to their convenience. DIG Traffic Punjab said that apart from these six cities, the number of days fixed for driving license test has been increased from 2 to 6 for the convenience of citizens of other districts of Punjab so that more citizens can benefit from the facility of driving test. DIG Traffic Punjab said that online appointment has also been started for the convenience of citizens and under this service, citizens can take the driving test at their chosen time. Mirza Faran Baig said that the citizens can get the driving license issued from one district and renew it from any other district of Punjab. DIG Traffic Punjab said that the purpose of these measures initiated by IG Punjab is to make the process of obtaining driving license easier for citizens across Punjab because according to last year’s statistics, major cities of the province, Lahore, Rawalpindi, In Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, a total of 653,106 citizens obtained learner’s licenses while only 155,404 citizens were able to take the driving test due to lack of resources and time.