China Study Centre holds art exhibition on Pak, China friendship

China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, is organizing three days Art Exhibition on the theme “Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship” which focuses on China, Pakistan-China friendship, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese art and cultural heritage (buildings, monuments, landscapes, books, works of art, artifacts, traditions, language, calligraphy, culturally significant landscapes, and biodiversity). Students, teachers, and artists across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the art exhibition. A total of 50 art pieces were selected for the art competition by the organizers.

The art exhibition was inaugurated by Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association KP, (PCFA) in the presence of Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro- Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar, Dr. Fazlur-Rahman Associate Professor Department of Urban and Regional Planning, UoP and Dr. Nadir Ali Khan, Assistant Professor, UoP on February 13th, 2023. A large number of students, scholars, academia and teachers participated in the inauguration ceremony. On the occasion Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General (PCFA-KP) said China Study Center, UoP is playing a vital role in bringing Pakistan and China closer. Through these kinds of healthy activities, people will be able to know more about China, its culture, history, and architecture etc.

He appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro- Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar, and his team for organizing such important activities at CSC, UoP. Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro- Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar on the occasion highlighted that the China Study Center, University of Peshawar is organizing different activities focusing on Pakistan-China friendship. And said that this art competition will help in understanding about Chinese Culture, history, traditions, language, CPEC, and BRI, etc.

The art exhibition will continue from February 13th to 15th, 2023 at the China Study Center, University of Peshawar. The top 10 participants in the art competition will be awarded will cash prizes and certificates. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on February 15th, 2023 at the Conference Hall of China Study Center, University of Peshawar.