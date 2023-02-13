Canada’s Tim Hortons makes Pakistan debut with Lahore outlet

Tim Hortons has opened its first store in Pakistan in partnership with Turkish franchise partner Blue Foods Ltd.

The Canadian coffee chain, which announced plans to launch in Pakistan in May 2022, has opened the 8,000sq ft outlet, which features drive-thru and in-store seating for over 150 people, at the DHA Lahore Phase 6 Raya commercial centre.

Local media posted photos of long queues outside of the store, with some commentators reporting that the Lahore outlet generated record opening day sales for Ontario-based Tim Hortons.

The coffee chain and Blue Foods Ltd are seeking to open dozens of new outlets across Pakistan in the coming years, with two further stores opening across Lahore this month.

Canadian restaurant group Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which operates the Tim Hortons brand, is hoping to replicate the success of its recent Indian debut in Pakistan.

Tim Hortons debuted in India in August 2022 and now operates 11 stores across New Delhi, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. The company plans to reach 120 stores across India by 2026.

“We are very excited to bring Tim Hortons to Pakistan. We believe that we can replicate in Pakistan our recent successes in other international markets by serving a variety of Tims signature coffee blends with bold and rich flavours, freshly prepared crave-able food with localised menu items and prominent Canadian branding in the restaurant design to celebrate the brand’s heritage,” said Rafael Odorizzi, APAC President, RBI.