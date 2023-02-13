Judiciary still favouring Imran

Senior Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday alleged that the country’s top courts are still giving a “clean chit” to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. “We used to appear in NAB for six days, but on the day of the hearing, he (Imran Khan) comes up with a picture of himself in plaster. He should get a wheelchair and appear in court,” she said during an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad. Maryam claimed that, during Imran’s tenure as prime minister, the PTI government was working hand-in-hand with both General Faiz Hameed as well as former chief justice Saqib Nisar, who she did not name but referred to as “Baba Rehmat”. “The judiciary is still giving them relief. If we had made such excuses, would the same attitude be adopted against us?” she questioned, lamenting on the treatment being meted out to the PTI as compared to the PML-N. Maryam conceded that the party had left “an open field” for the opponents since coming into power. “When I was handed over the responsibility [of chief organiser], I was asked to return [to Pakistan] immediately. After consulting everyone, Mian sahib arranged for my convention,” she added. She said that the PML-N was very active when it was in the opposition, adding that the functioning of the party is being affected due to the absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I have received a better response than my expectations and the real measure of response is the public’s passion.” The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the PML-N’s election campaign himself. “Only he can run the election campaign for us.” Maryam conceded that PML-N was a little late to the social media bandwagon as others seized the opportunity first. “When PTI came into power, they hired 2,000 to 2,500 people for social media,” she added. Responding to a question about her husband Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar’s recent remarks, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that only he could answer the question.

Maryam said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has clarified about his statement and that he is not annoyed. “Shahid Khaqan has been with my father for the past 30 years. If he encourages me, it would be great,” she added. Maryam said that the government had not made any agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yet. “Due to Imran Khan’s violation of the agreement, IMF conditions became more stringent. She said that failure to meet IMF conditions would result in default, saying that many people wished that the country defaults. She stated the economy cannot recover in a day or two and would require some time. “The PML-N has no desire to end its political career and give further pain to the people, but we have our compulsions.”

The PML-N leader further said that bringing a no-trust motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision. “He is the only prime minister of Pakistan who was expelled by the Parliament. He was abandoned by his own people because of his performance,” she added.