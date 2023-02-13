NDMA sends another relief consignment to Turkey

In continuation of relief assistance for the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday sent one more relief consignment. The consignment containing a 4.7-tonne load, including 1,446 winter blankets and tents, was sent via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday. A day earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft carrying tents and relief goods arrived in earthquake-hit Adana, Turkey. The aircraft had carried 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from the people of Pakistan for the earthquake-affected people of Turkey. “[The] PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkey,” the PAF said in a statement.

The press release added that eight Pakistani passengers would also be evacuated to Pakistan.

Earlier in the week, two rescue teams were also sent to Turkey on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. Additionally, aid supplies including a 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets and other relief items were also sent. Moreover, Rescue 1122 Secretary Rizwan Naseer gave the go-ahead to a 52-member specialised search and rescue team to leave for Turkey after approval from the Punjab government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). He said the United Nations-certified Pakistan Rescue Team was leaving for immediate support work.