Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave Delhi ahead of Mumbai reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, much to the delight of fans. Post this, they hosted a reception in Delhi for their near and dear ones. They, however, did not pose for the paps after the same. Now, here is the latest update about them. The two were seen at the Delhi airport as they geared up to leave the city. Sid and Kiara dated for a while before tying the knot. They worked together in Shershaah.

On Saturday, February 11, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Delhi airport as they geared up to leave the city. They are expected to land in Mumbai ahead of their reception on Sunday, February 12. The reception will be a grand affair attended by big names from the industry.

Kiara Advani was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan. The biggie is being directed by S Shankar.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Majnu, which featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Besides this, he has Yodha in his kitty.