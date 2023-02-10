Elections: Imran pins hopes on judiciary

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday pinned his hopes on judiciary to conduct timely elections, saying that the incumbent government was not serious about holding polls in the country.

Talking to senior journalists at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, the PTI chief lambasted the government for postponing the all-parties conference (APC) on terrorism, saying that the decision to attend the meeting would

be taken after APC will be scheduled.

Responding to another question, the former premier said that the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would bring another storm of inflation, noting that the country’s economy can only be saved by the investment of overseas Pakistanis. He further said that an attempt was made to launch Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz as Mrs. Mandela in Pakistan, “but the strategy failed miserably”. In response to another question, Imran Khan admitted that he met former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa after he was ousted as prime minister (PM).

Imran Khan alleged that the plan hatched by his political opponents to kill him involves a ‘blast’. The PTI chief also reiterated his allegation that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has paid a terrorist group to assassinate him. He alleged that he would be eliminated in an explosion or blast, and later the blame would be placed on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “After killing me, they will say that Imran was killed in a terrorist attack,” he alleged. Answering a question as to why he was not showing flexibility in talking to the army chief, Imran replied that talks were always a two-way process. He said during the coronavirus pandemic, the army and his government outstandingly performed jointly. The PTI chief believed that only overseas Pakistanis could save Pakistan through their investments. He claimed his government did not take revenge from its political opponents.

The former premier said if people backed a political leader, no one could minus him/her from politics. He said those who made decisions behind closed doors actually had no political expedience. He also claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s graph was also dipping. He reiterated that the nation was looking towards the judiciary. He alleged that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa made a pact with the then opposition to give up their accountability after he was given an extension. “The establishment means just one man, and that is the army chief,” he stressed. He believed the country needs a “surgery” right now for all its ills.

Imran further claimed neither he nor President Arif Alvi have any communication with the establishment. He further reiterated his demand for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, otherwise the government will face proceedings under Article 6. Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to fulfil its constitutional duty by not giving the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Imran made these remarks while speaking to President Dr Arif Alvi who called on the former premier at his Zaman Park residence. Both leaders deliberated upon the current political situation and elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).