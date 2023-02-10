Day Care Centre Established In PPIB

On February 7, 2023, Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director formally inaugurated the Day Care Centre at PPIB for its employees with an aim to ease the personal workload of female employees and increase their productivity. The opening of the Day Care Centre is the continuity of PPIB’s well-being initiative for its employees as it is equipped with all the necessities and provisions to take care of babies/ toddlers up to 3 years old under the supervision of professional maids. The Management hopes that the Day Care Centre will live up to its expectations of its female team members.