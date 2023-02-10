Education ministry finalises names of QAU, IIUI, AIOU VCs

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has finalised the names of the Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities.

According to the sources, the vice-chancellors include Allama Iqbal Open University, Quaid-e-Azam University and International Islamic University are to be appointed. The list and summary regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors was sent to the President for finalisation of names, the sources informed.

The summary has been sent with the names of Dr. Fazal Khaliq, Dr. Raheel Qamar and Professor Dr. Niaz for appointment as Vice-Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University.

Names of Dr. Ziauddin, Dr. Nasir Mehmood and Dr. Mudassar have been sent to President for appointment as Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The list summarizing the names of Dr. Tahir Khalili, Dr. Amina Moazzam and Dr. Khalil for appointment as Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad.