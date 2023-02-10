Improving production of fruits, vegetable in Balochistan to help boost exports

JICA/API/NARC conducted two days seminar on Capacity Development of Agriculture extension services in Balochistan. The 4-years project is jointly executed by JICA/API/NARC and Department of Agriculture Extension Balochistan. Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali was the chief guest. DG, National Agricultural Research Center, Dr. Shehzad Asad, Chief Advisor API/JICA, Mr. Kosuke Sawada, DG, (ARI) Balochistan, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Representative DG, Agriculture Extension Balochistan Mr. Abdul Karim Jafar, besides a large number of Provincial Agriculture Officers and Field Assistants also participated in the program at the National Agricultural Research Center Islamabad.

Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that we are producing high quality crops in Balochistan province so training and research are very important to support the development of agriculture in the province. Dr. Ali said that capacity building of agriculturists and farmers is crucial in elevating agriculture development in the province. Chairman PARC has expressed special thanks to Japanese Government for launching capacity building program in Pakistan. Dr. Ali said that the program to facilitate growers will ultimately contribute in improving the country `s economy. He added that through improving the production of fruits & vegetables in Balochistan province, we can also boost the country’s exports. Furthermore The Chairman said that PARC scientists can conduct such trainings in all provinces of the country.

DG, Agriculture Research Initiative, Dr. Muhammad Qasim kakar said that the people of Balochistan are thankful to JICA and the government of Japan and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for arranging these trainings. Mr. Abdul Karim, DG Agriculture Extension Balochistan also expressed greetings to the government of Japan and JICA. It is not just a story of the Last 4 years but for over 70 years the people of JAPAN have been helping Pakistan. He said that if we want to sustain the success of this project then Agriculture Officers and field Assistants must impart acquired knowledge and the activities monitored by administrator. He stressed on strengthening the research infrastructure in Balochistan. The trainees expressed that it was a great experience and we learnt a lot from the program. It was very informative and brushed up on our skills. Mr. Chingez, Field Assistant highlighted the challenges faced in agricultural sector of Balochistan. He mentioned that the training was very useful as it will help in bridging the knowledge gap in agriculture sector in province. Furthest Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali distributed certificates to the Agriculture Officers and field assistants from Balochistan. At the end of the ceremony, DG NARC Dr. Shehzad Asad vote of thanks to the participants.