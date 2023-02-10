PIDE to initiate joint research for policy formulation on economy

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) would take joint research initiatives with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and develop various policy papers on the economy.

Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Nadeem ul Haq along with Durr-e-Nayab, Pro-Vice Chancellor and his team of researchers visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). They discussed areas of collaboration with ICCI to take joint research initiatives and develop various policy papers on the economy.

He briefed the participants about the research works of PIDE and shared some research-based publications with ICCI. He agreed that PIDE would collaborate with ICCI in various projects including development of budget proposals for the upcoming budget and policy paper on tax reforms, charter of economy and state of the commerce report. He stressed that the business community should work for transforming SMEs into multinational companies as Pakistan needs MNCs to improve its economy. He emphasized that open discussions should be held on the economy between stakeholders that would help in making better business and economic policies.