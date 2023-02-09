Kajol has a hilarious reply for those who wonder how she became ‘so fair’

Kajol took a dig at trolls and revealed how she became fair over time. She jokingly said it was all because of her ‘unbeatable’ SPF protection. Actor Kajol who is an avid social media user is known for her witty posts. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and revealed how she became ‘so fair’ throughout the years, which is often asked by trolls. She posted a picture of herself wearing a face cover. In the photo, Kajol had her face covered. She wore a blue t-shirt with sunglasses. It was clicked at a store. Sharing the photo, Kajol took a dig at trolls and wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”

Over the years, Kajol has remained one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Besides her acting chops, it’s also her beauty which has made everyone her fan. From unibrow to dusky skin, she emerged as one of the first actors to beat the conventional beauty standards of the industry. However, she is often trolled by some about her skin complexion.

Talking about it, Kajol once said she has learnt to find beauty in her appearance with time. She told Netflix in 2021 that it was her grandmother, Shobhna Samarth, who told her about it. “The idea of seeing the beauty in imperfection is something my grandmother tried to instil in me at a very young age. She was considered one of the great beauties of her time, but she always told me, ‘It’s my slight cockeye that makes me beautiful!’ Yet, it was many years before I could look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘You are beautiful!’,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong – I was very confident in my skin growing up. There were many adjectives I applied to myself: attractive, smart, cool, sexy even. But I didn’t consider myself beautiful. A lot of it had to do with what everybody was spouting at that time. It took me a long time to arrive at ‘beautiful’,” she added.

Not only Kajol but often her daughter Nysa Devgan is tolled online for her appearance. Earlier, Kajol admitted being bothered by trolls targeting Nysa. However, she has also mentioned how most people have supportive things to say about her as well. Kajol is married to Ajay Devgn and they have two kids–Nysa and Yug Devgan. Kajol will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, which marks her OTT debut. Her last film was Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy.