Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to dhol beats before entering his Delhi home

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grooved to dhol beats before entering his Delhi home on Wednesday. The two returned from Jaisalmer after tying the knot on Tuesday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani received a grand welcome at his Delhi home on Wednesday as the newlyweds returned from Jaisalmer after their wedding. The two were welcomed with dhol beats as they stood outside his home decorated with lights. A video of Sidharth and Kiara shaking a leg with others at the gate has now surfaced online.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara were twinning in red as they arrived in Delhi for the wedding reception. The two even grooved to the dhol beats before entering Sidharth’s home. As a paparazzo shared the video on Instagram, a fan commented, “That’s how a welcome should be.” A fan also spotted Kiara’s brother Mishal Advani with them.

Sidharth’s Defence Colony home in Delhi was decorated with lights ahead of the newlyweds’ welcome. Before reaching home, the couple was spotted for the first time after the wedding at the Jaisalmer airport. While Kiara was in black casuals and grey shawl, Sidharth was in a T-shirt and denim paired with jacket. Sidharth also showed his mehendi with Kiara’s initials. Kiara also had vermillion in her hair parting and wore pink chooda (bridal bangles). The couple changed into red upon their arrival in Delhi.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with only family members and close industry friends in attendance. Special mobile covers were provided to the staff members and guests in order to prevent any clicking of pictures during the functions.

Karan Johar was one of the guests and penned a note to express his happiness on their wedding. He recalled how he found them to be similar when he met them at different times. He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago… Silent, strong and still so sensitive. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure… Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together… Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family.”