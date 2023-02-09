Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Iqra Aziz Hussain, a Pakistani actress, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she was looking absolutely stunning. She was dressed up in a wonderful black dress with matching ear-rings that helped her look more attractive. She gave a face pose that showed ‘she was looking far and assuming a wonderful dreamy world of her own.’ The sunlight had made the picture more stunning and lightened more to the beauty of the TV actress. She opted for very natural makeup with this look. The ‘Suno Chanda’ actress is loved by public and gets positive remarks most of the time, especially, about her acting skills. People like her TV serials and admires her work. Her comment section shows the admirations and well wishes of people for her. Pertinent to note that, her most highlighted serials were Jhooti, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and Suno Chanda by which she gained skyrocketing fame. She performed positive and negative both roles and people had appreciated her in both ways. It feels like she fills the colors of reality in her work. She is well known not only in Pakistan but also on International level.