Hira Khan gets bashed for proposing her ‘Bae’

The stunning and talented rising star, Hira Khan, is melting our hearts with her adorably sweet marriage proposal to the love of her life, Arslan Khan.

Khan defied conventions by getting down on one knee for her best friend in a heartwarming proposal. With the help of her friends and family, she flawlessly executed a romantic proposal filled with a flash mob performance, heartfelt declarations, bouquets, and ring exchanges.

She captured the special moment in an Instagram post with the caption, “Love is calm, kind and compassionate. Every fight doesn’t mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another. You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship.

Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed. Since according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world!????

Lets get married!

P.S. A true ‘friends’ fan would understand what the last proposal line of this proposal meant to us!

Remember us in your prayers”

Arslan responded to the post with a heartfelt comment, saying “I love you. I can’t wait to be married ??”

The video garnered an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and members of the entertainment industry. Notable figures including Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Omer Shahzad, Zubab Rana, Komal Meer,

Zara Noor Abbas, and Saad Qureshi,

among others, left comments expressing their love and support for the newly engaged couple.