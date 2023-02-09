Anwar Maqsood’s wife launches book ‘Doosri Mulakaat’

Anwar Maqsood’s wife Imrana Maqsood has launched her second book named Doosri Mulakaat in Karachi among her close friends and family. The launch event was attended by several celebrities, including President Arts Council Karachi Ahmed Shah, Shahid Rassam, Rasikh Ismail Khan, Alia Imam, and Bilal Maqsood, who is also a well-known singer and the couple’s son. Actor Yasir Hussain shared a reel that had a glimpse of the book launch ceremony; featuring Imrana and Anwar. As per the caption written on Hussain’s post, Doosri Mulakaat has some compiled memories of the writer and a few dramas of her husband. “Doosri Mulakaat @imranamaqsood (immo ji) ki aik aur kitaab. Is kitab mein Immo Ji ki kuch yaden hain Aur Anwer sahab k kuch dramy. PS. Fakhar k baat the hai k is kitaab main thora as main bhi hun.” The book is said to contain compiled memories from Imrana and some of her husband’s dramas, according to the caption on Hussain’s post. Imrana’s first book, “Uljhey Suljhey Anwar,” based on Anwar’s life, was released in 2016.