Feroze Khan sends legal notice to Sharmeen Obaid

Actor Feroze Khan served a legal notice on Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on Thursday for launching and running a campaign against him.

According to the notice, Sharmeen’s Twitter handle tweeted about Feroze Khan’s involvement in domestic violence, which severely harmed Khan’s credibility and cost him money.

On the 16th of January, Feroze Khan sent a letter to Sharmeen Obaid demanding a written apology, which Chinoy refused on the 17th.

In the notice, Feroze’s legal team stated that Sharmeen has earlier been criticized for abusing power against various public figures. Sharmeen Obaid getting a doctor at Agha Khan Hospital fired just for sending her sister a friend request on social media was also mentioned in the notice. After this incident, Obaid was bashed not only by journalists and civil society but also by international media.

The notice stated that Feroze Khan has not said anything against her. It also pointed out that she said that she will return the LUX Award given to her but why has she not ever thought or talked about returning the Oscar Award.

The notice sternly demanded a written apology or payment of Rs70 million for the damages otherwise a defamation suit will be filed against her.