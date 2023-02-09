As many as a dozen terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a successful intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of February 7 – 8 by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat area, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The ISPR informed that the 12 terrorists were killed during exchange of fire. The terrorists’ movement and activities were being watched by intelligence tentacles for the last one week.

The terrorists were lured in by providing a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralised. During the operation, weapons, ammunition and Afghan currency was also recovered from the terrorists. The security forces were carrying out clearance operation in the area. The locals appreciated the operation and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating terrorism.

The ISPR statement came hours after the police shared the news of the same operation. While giving details, the police said the terrorists were headed to Tank to carry out an attack. The law enforcement agency had shared that they martyred six policemen in a December 2022 attack.

The country is facing rising insurgency, especially in Balochistan and KP, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November. Since the start of the war on terror, Pakistan has had over 87,000 casualties. Those martyred included innocent civilians, armed forces and police and other civil armed forces personnel. The security forces are conducting back-to-back operations to eliminate militants, however, terrorist attacks have seen a rise in the last five months, which have also taken the lives of scores of citizens.