Arrests will only make our resolve stronger

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the raids on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chauhdry Pervez Elahi’s residence in Gujrat and called it ‘naked fascism’. In a series of tweets through his official account, the former premier also decried the “arbitrary arrests and abductions” of Elahi’s supporters and workers. He maintained that the incumbent “imported government” was attempting to “spread fear” in the supporters of the PTI and its allies. Imran highlighted that arrests and actions against the Sharif family and other political bigwigs during the PTI tenure were a “result” of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases with “over 95% filed before” the PTI came into power and pertaining to the Panama revelations.

“W hile in custody they were given VIP treatment. But what they wanted was NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) which we refused,” he added. He continued that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in contrast was “using all manner of harassment, arrests, custodial torture and abductions purely for political victimization”. According to Imran, the government was trying to beat the opposing PTI down through brutal state power because they knew “they can’t win any elections”. “It won’t work. Our resolve only gets stronger”.

Earlier, Parvez Elahi after meeting with the legal team, decided to contact the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the interim government’s actions. Senior lawyers including Mohsin Raza, Khubaib Zaman Baloch, Wasim Sandhu, Tayyab Usman, and Asif Hafeez along with Raja Basharat, Sajid Bhatti, and other political leaders were also present during the meeting.

Illegal actions of the interim government were discussed in the meeting. Also to stop the developmental projects started by the caretaker government and the arrest of political opponents were kept under consideration during the meeting. The raids and arrests from the secretary of the Assembly Muhammad Khan’s residence were strongly condemned. The former CM said, “The caretaker government had no regard for anyone’s privacy or honor, the nation will respond to such vile acts for the sake of political revenge in the form of voting in the general elections.”