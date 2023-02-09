PAF trainer makes emergency landing in Mardan

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mushak trainer aircraft made an emergency landing in the fields near Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the PAF spokesperson, both pilots survived the incident. Rescue and medical teams reached the spot after receiving information and further action is underway at the accident site. Last year, two PAF pilots embraced martyrdom after their trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a routine training mission. “No other loss of life or property was reported on the ground. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident,” the PAF had said in a brief statement.