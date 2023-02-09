Elections to be held on time: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that elections would be held on time. Talking to the media, she said the incumbent government did not say that it would not hold elections. “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for holding elections and not the government,” she added. The minister said the government saved the country from economic default. “Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are going on, and we are trying our best to secure the country’s benefit,” she added. It is the same agreement, she said, that was incepted by the PTI-led government, but they suspended the agreement before leaving the treasury benches.