Undergraduate block inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

The Vice-Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the newly established Undergraduate Block along with the Members Syndicate, deans, directors, registrar, and other faculty members. At the event, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that as the number of admissions is increasing with every passing year so it was a dire need for the university to have a new block. He said that the International level equipment and facilities in the block will improve the quality of education and help students in their studies, research and also link with international literature and standards.

Talking about the centralized and digital timetable used in the block, he termed it as an important step of the university towards paperless and digitalization, which would not only benefit the students but also the faculty. The undergraduate block consists of 30 classrooms, 6 lecture halls, Free Internet wifi, Library, Auditorium, a Bio-informatic lab with 100 computers, a Cafeteria, a Seminar room, and an E-library.