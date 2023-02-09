PHC annoyed over delay in resolution of Panj Tirath temple issue

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday expressed annoyance at Auqaf and Archeology departments for delay in resolving the issue of historic Panj Tirath temple property here. The bench comprising Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan and Justice Ejaz Anwer questioned the performance of officers of the two departments, adding that they were ignorant of the billions of rupees precious property located in the middle of the city. Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed remarked that the officers of Archeology and Auqaf departments were responsible for the issue and warned that the court would have to take action against them.

