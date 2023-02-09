PRCS donates $25,000 for Syrian earthquake victims

Pakistan Red Crescent Society has donated a generous sum of $25,000 to the Syrian Embassy in Pakistan for the relief and recovery of Syrian earthquake victims.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari handed over a donation cheque of 25,000 dollars to Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee at Syrian Embassy here on Wednesday.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also recited Fatiha for the victims and expressed his grief and sorrow over the destruction and casualties caused by the earthquake. Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan was also present on this occasion.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, while assuring all possible cooperation, said that the doors of PRCS are always open for Syrian brethren.” It is not possible to fight natural calamity, but we are with Syria in this hour of sorrow and trouble”, he added.

Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee expressed his gratitude for the assistance and cooperation, calling Pakistan his second home. He also requested for the supply of medical equipment to save the lives of the injured.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari indicated all possible support on behalf of Red Crescent to help the Syrian earthquake victims.